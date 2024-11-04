Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has reportedly been cast in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film, replacing Ayushmann Khurrana, who exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. The film, tentatively titled Daayra, is expected to feature Prithviraj as a cop, with the storyline inspired by a real and unsettling incident.

Prithviraj Sukumaran cast opposite Kareena Kapoor in Meghna Gulzar’s next, replacing Ayushmann Khurrana: Report

According to a report by India Today, Prithviraj was approached after both Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra opted out due to scheduling issues. “Prithviraj connected with the script and its powerful message. His role is essential to driving the narrative, while Kareena's character will show her in a new light, blending strength, vulnerability, and intuition,” the source shared with the portal.

Why Ayushmann Khurrana Exited the Project

Ayushmann Khurrana’s departure from Daayra is attributed to multiple commitments, including an extensive music tour across major U.S. cities, as well as upcoming films such as Border 2 and other projects with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Maddock Films. Due to overlapping dates, Ayushmann decided not to pursue Daayra, leaving an opening for Prithviraj to step in.

Prithviraj’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was recently seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, played the antagonist in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film. The actor also starred in Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), based on Benyamin’s acclaimed novel, portraying the gripping journey of Najeeb, an immigrant labourer trapped in slavery in the Middle East.

Looking ahead, Prithviraj has wrapped the third schedule of his directorial project L2E: Empuraan, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. The film, starring Mohanlal, has generated significant anticipation as fans await the return of Mohanlal’s character, Stephen Nedumpally. L2E: Empuraan will release in multiple languages.

