While most of the remunerative reports that we read are fabricated - nobody reveals his or her actual payment - I have it from a very reliable source that the versatile and prolific Rajkummar Rao has raised his fee to Rs 5 crores.

A source very close to the development informed, “Raj is saying no to numerous offers for monetary reasons, and why not? Stree 2 is perhaps the biggest blockbuster of all times. He has rightfully, and rightly, raised his remuneration to Rs 5 crores.”

One of the recent projects Rajkummar Rao turned down for the remuneration offered is Vikas Bahl’s Darwaza. The role has now gone to Siddhant Chaturvedi who agreed to do the role for much less than Rs 5 crores.

Said Raj, “I have to admit my volume of work has increased. It started with Kai Po Che, Queen and the National award for Shahid. I am consciously trying not to do smaller parts. I will only do leading roles now. But if someone offers me Satya, I’d agree to play Bhiku Mhatre instead of the title role. Fortunately, no one is offering me supporting roles. Work is more important than my own space. I am happy I am getting the kind of roles I want.”

He added, “I think I will take time off for myself before I start shooting for my next film. I’d love to bash up 20 people, dance and romance beautiful girls. I’ve no inhibitions about playing any character. But the script should make sense to me. I give all of myself to all my characters. Even the scumbag I played in Ragini MMS. I am in Hindi cinema at just the right time. Five years ago, I wouldn’t have got a Shahid or Citylights. To me my character, the story and then the producer, these are the three aspects I look into before I accept an offer.”

