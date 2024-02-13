In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee's collaborative venture, Jawan, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films, capturing hearts worldwide with its narrative and stellar performances. Its success culminated in a prestigious nomination at the ASTRA Awards, a significant accolade presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance.

ASTRA Awards: Jawan director Atlee shares Red Carpet moments and expresses gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan made history as the sole Indian film nominated in the Best International Feature category at the esteemed ASTRA Awards. Although it faced tough competition and ultimately lost to Anatomy of Fall, its nomination itself was a testament to the film's global impact and recognition.

Recently, Atlee, accompanied by his wife Priya, reminisced about the momentous occasion by sharing a throwback video from the ASTRA Awards on his social media platforms. The video captured Atlee engaging with various media outlets on the red carpet, showcasing the atmosphere of the event. Expressing his gratitude, Atlee dedicated the nomination and appreciation to Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, the entire team at Red Chillies Entertainment, and his wife Priya. In a heartfelt caption accompanying the post on Instagram, Atlee wrote in caption, “Thank you Astra awards @hollywoodcreativealliance #jawan. Thank you @iamsrk sir @gaurikhan Mam @redchilliesent, my team, @priyaatlee.”

Jawan features a talented ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra, each contributing to the film's compelling narrative and captivating performances. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and spearheaded by Gauri Khan, Jawan made its theatrical debut on September 7, 2023, captivating audiences across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu-speaking regions.

