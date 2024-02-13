Actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, whose love story blossomed on Bigg Boss 14, have officially called it quits after nearly four years together. The couple, who had been residing in the same apartment despite their separation five months ago, confirmed their break-up through individual statements.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan CONFIRM break-up: “Nothing is permanent in life”

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Pavitra acknowledged the impermanence of relationships, stating, "There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Eijaz spoke to The Times of India, expressing his hope for Pavitra's happiness, saying, "I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas."

Eijaz and Pavitra's love story unfolded in the public eye during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. After captivating audiences with their undeniable chemistry, they got engaged in 2022. However, fate had other plans, and they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

Both Pavitra and Eijaz remain prominent figures in the television industry. Eijaz, who took a break from TV before finding renewed popularity with Bigg Boss 14, was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. Pavitra, known for her portrayal of negative characters, was last seen in the show Naagmani.

