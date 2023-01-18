Since the release of its first song, Pathaan has been facing resistance in some states because of the outfit choices of Deepika Padkone. While many demanded modifications in the film, some others have gone on to on protest against the release of it. However, recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) showcased its support for the film by giving it a U/A certificate. However, the Censor Board also has a list of alterations and edits that they have asked the makers to incorporate in the film.

Pathaan: CBFC gives a list of modifications along with the U/A certification in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer

As per the list of changes recommended by the CBFC, the word ‘RAW’ has been asked to replace with the word ‘Hamare’ in two scenes in Pathaan. In a dialogue, the Hindi word ‘Langde Lulle’ (handicapped) has been changed to ‘Toote Foote’ (broken). It seems that certain references made to the PMO has been removed and the word PM has been changed to President and Minister. The latter changes have been recommended for about 13 times in the film. Other words that need to be replaced includes Ashoka Chakra with Veer Puraskar, Mrs Bharatmata with Hamari Bharatmata, Sanvidhan with Vagairah, among others. A few other simple words that have been replaced includes Scotch with the word ‘Drink’ and ‘Black Prison Russia’ with ‘Black Prison’.

A few changes have been also been added to the controversial song ‘Besharam Rang’. In the list of alterations, the CBFC has asked the makers of the film to remove close-up shots of the buttocks, sensational and gyrating dance moves on the words, ‘bahut tang kiya’, as well as side pose that indicates partial nudity. These shots are expected to be replaced but the CBFC has given the liberty to the makers to find substitutes for these shots in the song. Last but not the least, in the concluding changes, the Censor Board has asked the filmmakers to include Hindi Language titles along with English credit titles.

Pathaan marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after four years with Deepika Padukone too playing an action packed role in the film. It features John Abraham as the antagonist and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by YRF, it is slated to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

