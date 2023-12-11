Google released their Year in Search 2023 wherein Jawan ranked at No.3 on globally but claimed the No. 1 spot in India.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan not only ruled the box office but also the global search engine Google in 2023. The actor gave two back-to-back blockbusters this year and is inching towards a third one as well. However, his film Jawan, directed by Atlee, was amongst the top trending searches in 2023 and his other film Pathaan also dominated the search engine. Jawan collected Rs. 643.87 crores in India.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan most searched film on Google in 2023; Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi tops OTT list in India

Google released their Year in Search 2023 wherein Jawan ranked at No.3 on globally but claimed the No. 1 spot in India. Adding to that, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer, Prabhas’ Adipurush and SRK’s Pathaan ranked at No. 2, 3, 4 and 5 respectively. Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story, Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, Vijay’s Leo, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Vijay’s Varisu took the next five slots. “In the Barbie vs Oppenheimer battle, ultimately the latter led the charge in international entertainment searches in India,” the press release read, as per Indian Express.

In terms of OTT shows, Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi topped in India, followed by Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, Arshad Warsi – Barun Sobti’s Asur, Rana Daggubatti’s Rana Naidu and The Last Of Us took the next four places on the list.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.