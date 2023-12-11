Google has released its Year in 2023 search lists globally and in India, actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the only two actors listed on the list of people searched in 2023. The Shershaah couple tied the knot in February 2023 after dating quietly for a couple of years.

On the list includes Kiara Advani at the top, followed by cricketers Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Mohammed Shami, Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, actor Sidharth Malhotra, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, soccer player David Beckham, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and Australian cricketer Travis Head.

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Kiara Advani recalled how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her. “You know when Sid came to that episode (previous season of Koffee With Karan), we’ve just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren’t there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him ‘You have to speak to my parents’ and he said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I said, ‘Yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let’s do it like the right way. They will be happy.’ My mom unfortunately had COVID-19, so she couldn’t travel with us. So I went with his parents,” Kiara Advani revealed.

“It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip and also in my head, I was like ‘I hope he does propose’ because now I’ve built it up and if he doesn’t propose on this trip, but he did it. So, it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment,” she added.

“I’m sleepy because I have just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired, and he had planned the works. He has done this candlelight dinner on top. We go back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk and suddenly a violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his nephew taking our video from the bushes and Sid goes on one knee and proposes. I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He’s like, ‘Dilli ka seedha sadha launda hoon (I’m a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing,” she said.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023.

