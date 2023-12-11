Bollywood screenwriter Ikram Akhtar, known for writing Salman Khan-starrer Ready (2011), has been facing legal issues. As per a report in The Times Of India dated December 6, he has been languishing in Moradabad jail for more than two months in a cheque bounce case, despite getting bail.

As per the report, Ikram Akhtar was arrested by the UP Police on September 19 in Mumbai. The warrant for his arrest was issued in December 2022 and he was evading the police since then. Soon, he was granted bail, but the court also ordered him to provide two sureties of Rs 10 lakh each before he can be released. As he was unable to find guarantors, he continued to be behind bars.

Ikram Akhtar has assisted on Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998) and has written films like Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt’s Chal Mere Bhai (1999), Govinda-Twinkle Khanna’s Joru Ka Ghulam (2000), Abhishek Bachchan’s Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya (2000), Akshay Kumar-Bobby Deol-Irrfan Khan’s Thank You (2011), Anil Kapoor-Akshaye Khanna-Kangana Ranaut’s No Problem (2011), etc, besides Ready.

According to The Times Of India report, Ikram Akhtar’s legal woes began when he got involved with the film I Love Dubai, produced by Moradabad-based real estate baron Kuldeep Katyal. During the making, disputes arose between Ikram and Kuldeep, due to which the former left the project mid-way. This led Kuldeep Katyal to file a complaint. The report further states that Ikram Akhtar alleged that I Love Dubai couldn’t be completed due to a dispute between Katyal and the lead actress.

According to an article in Amar Ujala dated December 20, 2022, Kuldeep alleged that even after taking Rs. 2.50 crores from him, Ikram didn’t finish the film on time. According to this article, Ikram was arrested in 2017 as well but he had quickly secured interim bail. Since then, he has been absent from court hearings.

