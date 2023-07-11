comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 11.07.2023 | 3:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue garners 112M views in 24 hours

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue garners 112M views in 24 hours

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue garners 112M views in 24 hours

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The pre-release video of Jawan effortlessly surpassed all previous records held by teasers and trailers in the Indian film industry in terms of 24-hour view counts. With 112m views across all platforms, the video's immense traction has shattered the existing benchmarks, establishing a new pinnacle for the Indian film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue garners 112M views in 24 hours

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue garners 112M views in 24 hours

Jawan's Prevue reigns supreme as the most-watched video in the first 24 hours, a testament to SRK’s widespread popularity, the universal appeal of the film and the rising anticipation surrounding the film's release. The record-breaking views for Jawan signify the power of engaging storytelling and effective marketing in an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape.

The video has surpassed all expectations and left a significant mark on the Indian digital landscape. The overwhelming response to the video reflects the massive fan base that the film has garnered even before its theatrical release.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Also Read: Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan – Atlee Kumar combination gets appreciation from Lokesh Kanagaraj, Pa Ranjith and Nelson Dilipkumar

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Adnan Sami is all set for a concert in…

Nora Fatehi joins Remo D’souza to hunt…

Parineeti Chopra becomes an investor in…

Anushka Sharma refuses to be a replacement…

Sanjay Dutt starrer Pan-India film to…

R Balki directorial Ghoomer starring…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification