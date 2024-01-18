In the grand tapestry of Indian cinema, few directors possess the vision and flair for storytelling like Karan Johar. His latest cinematic offering, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has not only enthralled audiences but has also amassed a staggering 17 nominations at the prestigious Filmfare Awards. This cinematic extravaganza, featuring an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has left an indelible mark on the industry. Let us explore the myriad categories where the film has earned its well-deserved recognition.

Best Film (Popular) - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

At the forefront of the nominations is the film itself, nominated for the Best Film (Popular) category. The overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike has propelled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani into the spotlight, making it a strong contender for this prestigious accolade.

Best Director - Karan Johar:

Karan Johar's directorial brilliance shines through in every frame of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, earning him a nomination for Best Director. His ability to weave intricate narratives and bring out stellar performances from the cast has solidified his position as one of Bollywood's most celebrated directors.

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh's charismatic portrayal in the titular role has not only captured hearts but has also secured him a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Singh's ability to embody the essence of his characters with energy and depth has once again garnered critical acclaim.

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt, the leading lady of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Bhatt's versatility and emotive performances continue to set new benchmarks in the industry, making her a frontrunner for this prestigious award.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male - Tota Roy Chowdhury:

Tota Roy Chowdhury's impactful performance in a supporting role has earned him a nomination, reflecting the depth and strength of the film's ensemble cast.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Female - Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi:

The seasoned actresses, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, have received nominations for their exceptional supporting roles, adding gravitas to the film's narrative and enriching the overall viewing experience.

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Tum Kya Mile':

The poetic beauty of 'Tum Kya Mile' has been recognized with a nomination for Best Lyrics, underscoring the emotional depth and resonance of the film's soundtrack.

Best Music Album - Pritam:

The soul-stirring compositions of Pritam in the film have garnered a nomination for Best Music Album, contributing significantly to the film's emotional and aesthetic appeal.

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Shahid Mallya for 'Kudmayi':

Shahid Mallya's soulful rendition in 'Kudmayi' has earned him a nomination for Best Playback Singer (Male), adding a layer of emotion to the film's musical landscape.

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal for 'Tum Kya Mile' and 'Ve Kamleya':

Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerizing vocals in two distinct tracks have secured her nominations in the Best Playback Singer (Female) category, highlighting her versatility and the film's musical diversity.

Best Story, Best Screenplay, and Best Dialogue - Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy:

The cohesive storytelling, engaging screenplay, and impactful dialogues have collectively earned nominations for Best Story, Best Screenplay, and Best Dialogue, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the creative team.

Best Cinematography - Manush Nandan ISC:

Manush Nandan's cinematography has been acknowledged with a nomination, showcasing the visual grandeur and aesthetic brilliance of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Best Production Design - Amrita Mahal Nakai:

The intricate and visually captivating production design of Amrita Mahal Nakai has secured a nomination, adding to the film's overall visual appeal.

Best Choreography - Ganesh Acharya for 'What Jhumka' and Vaibhavi Merchant for 'Dhindhora Baje':

The energetic and visually captivating dance sequences have earned nominations for Best Choreography, with Ganesh Acharya and Vaibhavi Merchant showcasing their choreographic brilliance.

Best Costume Design - Manish Malhotra, Eka Lakhani:

The impeccable costumes designed by Manish Malhotra and Eka Lakhani have been recognized with a nomination, enhancing the film's aesthetic and contributing to the characters' visual appeal.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has emerged as a cinematic tour de force, exemplifying the collaborative brilliance of Karan Johar, the stellar cast, and the creative team behind the scenes. With 17 nominations at the Filmfare Awards, the film stands as a beacon of artistic excellence and a testament to the enduring power of storytelling in Indian cinema.

