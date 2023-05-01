comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.05.2023 | 2:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sheezan Khan approaches court to seek return of his passport after released on bail from jail in Tunisha Sharma’s death case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sheezan Khan approaches court to seek return of his passport after released on bail from jail in Tunisha Sharma’s death case

en Bollywood News Sheezan Khan approaches court to seek return of his passport after released on bail from jail in Tunisha Sharma’s death case

The actor was released on bail in March 2023 and now has approached the court to seek the return of his passport.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Television actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide at the age of 20 late in December 2022. Her Ali Baba Dastan-E-Kabul co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested and sent to judicial custody following a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma alleging abetment to suicide. The actor was released on bail in March 2023 and now has approached the court to seek the return of his passport.

Sheezan Khan approaches court to seek return of his passport after released on bail from jail in Tunisha Sharma’s death case

Sheezan Khan approaches court to seek return of his passport after released on bail from jail in Tunisha Sharma’s death case

As per a report in ANI News, the actor has filed an application in Maharashtra's Vasai court for the return of his passport which was seized during the death case investigation. The Vasai court will hear his application on May 2, 2023. The actor reportedly said in his application that he has to fly abroad for his shootings, so he needs his passport.

During the investigation, Tunisha Sharma’s mother claimed that Khan cheated on her daughter. However, Khan’s family held a press conference to clear out some allegations made against Sheezan and said that she was like a family member to them.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan reportedly broke up 15 days before the incident occurred in December 2022. The actor was released from Thane Central Jail on March 5 with Rs. 1 lakh surety bond ordered by the Vasai court along with the submission of his passport.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan talks about Ali Baba co-star after stepping out of jail; says, “she would have fought for me”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan confirms doing a film with Karan…

Jiah Khan Suicide case: Court claims Rabia…

Rani Mukerji locks her next film; venture to…

Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at Srinagar…

Happy Birthday Siddhant Chaturvedi: Did you…

The Crew shoot update: Kriti Sanon heads to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification