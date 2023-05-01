The actor was released on bail in March 2023 and now has approached the court to seek the return of his passport.

Sheezan Khan approaches court to seek return of his passport after released on bail from jail in Tunisha Sharma’s death case

Television actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide at the age of 20 late in December 2022. Her Ali Baba Dastan-E-Kabul co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested and sent to judicial custody following a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma alleging abetment to suicide. The actor was released on bail in March 2023 and now has approached the court to seek the return of his passport.

As per a report in ANI News, the actor has filed an application in Maharashtra's Vasai court for the return of his passport which was seized during the death case investigation. The Vasai court will hear his application on May 2, 2023. The actor reportedly said in his application that he has to fly abroad for his shootings, so he needs his passport.

During the investigation, Tunisha Sharma’s mother claimed that Khan cheated on her daughter. However, Khan’s family held a press conference to clear out some allegations made against Sheezan and said that she was like a family member to them.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan reportedly broke up 15 days before the incident occurred in December 2022. The actor was released from Thane Central Jail on March 5 with Rs. 1 lakh surety bond ordered by the Vasai court along with the submission of his passport.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

