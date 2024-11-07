Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024, and revealed her name, Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. Just a few days later, on July 20, the couple shared a joint statement with their fans on social media. In a recent interview with Vogue India, the couple proudly revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. Richa had announced her pregnancy in February 2024.

In their conversation with Vogue India, Ali Fazal shared that having a baby has filled a void he hadn’t even realized was there, describing the experience as amazing. He also admitted that balancing work has become more challenging, as he now experiences anxiety whenever he leaves home, constantly wanting to be with his baby and Richa.

Richa Chadha, on the other hand, explained that she deliberately avoided reading too much about parenting to prevent feeling overwhelmed by the vast amount of information. She believes that following her natural instincts is the best approach to motherhood.

Richa Chadha, the Fukrey actress, mentioned that while parenting based on instinct involves some trial and error, it ultimately helps in figuring things out. She shared that while the nurses taught her the basics, the natural instinct to care for her baby, Zuni, came to her naturally. Richa emphasized that she trusts nature’s intelligence, preferring not to interfere too much. Instead, she observes what works best for both herself and Zuni, and so far, her approach has been successful.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey. They got married in 2020 through the Special Marriage Act and later celebrated their union in 2022. On the work front, Richa was recently seen portraying the character of Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Ali Fazal, who was last seen in Mirzapur 3, has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. He stars in the period fantasy thriller Rakht Brahmand alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, directed by Raj & DK and helmed by Rahi Anil Barve, known for Tumbbad. The film is expected to be a thrilling ride.

Additionally, Ali will appear in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, which boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

