Ajay Devgn is on a roll this year. He began 2024 with a bang with the super-success of Shaitaan. He then followed it up with the universally acclaimed flick, Maidaan. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is all set to finish the shoot of one of his most awaited films, Raid 2. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the shoot will be completed by the end of April, that is next week.

A source told us, “The makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 will conclude filming by the end of April. The film is currently in its final shooting schedule in Lucknow, followed by a two-day shoot in Delhi, where the team will wrap the shoot.”

Interestingly, Raid 2 went on floors early this year, on January 6, 2024. The source continued, “The makers had meticulously planned the shoot. Everything went as per the plan and in less than four months, the shooting will conclude.” Besides Delhi and Lucknow, Raid 2 was also filmed in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

Raid 2 is the sequel to the successful 2018 film, Raid. It featured Ajay Devgn as the honest IRS Officer Amay Patnaik who takes on a corrupt politician. In Raid 2, Ajay reprises the role of Amay Patnaik as he’s on a quest for a new target. While Ileana DCruz played the female lead and Saurabh Shukla was the antagonist in Raid, Raid 2 stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh as the actress and villain respectively. Rajat Kapoor also features in a pivotal role in the sequel.

Both Raid and Raid 2 are directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is all set to release in cinemas on November 15 this year. Before Raid 2’s release, Ajay Devgn will have two more releases. Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, co-starring Tabu, is expected to release in June or July. Singham Again, on the other hand, is reportedly releasing on Diwali.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

