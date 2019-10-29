Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Diwali with just as much enthusiasm as he did Eid. He recently took to his Instagram to share a family picture with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam with tilaks on their foreheads. The picture went viral for multiple reasons and some people even lashed out at him for putting ‘tilak’ despite being a Muslim.

Shah Rukh Khan has always celebrated all the festival with extreme vigour and enthusiasm. Appalled by the fans’ harsh comments, Shabana Azmi took to her Twitter to come out in defense of Shah Rukh Khan. She tweeted, “Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb”

Take a look at the picture and Shabana Azmi’s tweet.

Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 28, 2019

