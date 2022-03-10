Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took a break after the debacle of Zero (2018) and is now raring to go. He took a while in signing his next projects; now he has three major films in his kitty, all of which look very exciting. Last week, the moviegoers got a huge surprise as Yash Raj Films (YRF) finally made the much-awaited announcement of Pathaan. SRK will be seen in an action avatar along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in this movie, which went on floors in November 2020. Besides this film, he has also signed blockbuster director Rajkumar Hirani’s next. He has also signed South director Atlee Kumar’s out-and-out masala film and he even shot a few portions of it.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to wrap up shoots of Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani’s next and Atlee’s next in 2022

Bollywood Hungama has now come across the schedule that the superstar is expected to follow this year. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Shah Rukh Khan would head to Spain to complete a 17-day schedule of Pathaan. With this schedule, the shoot of the Siddharth Anand-directed film would be wrapped up before the end of this month.” Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that SRK along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is heading to the European country in March 2022.

The source continued, “In April, Shah Rukh Khan would commence shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film in Mumbai’s Film City. It’ll be a 40-day schedule. Then, Rajkumar Hirani would take a break from filming. He’ll sit on the edit and have a look at the footage that he has shot so far. This is how he works on all his films.”

The source further said, “In this break, Shah Rukh Khan would resume shooting for Atlee’s film. The shoot is expected to take place mainly in Mumbai and Pune. After this schedule, SRK would head to either London or the USA for a 25-day schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s movie.”

The source added, “After this schedule, Shah Rukh Khan would once again shoot for Atlee’s film. He’ll then head overseas one more time for the final schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s next after which the film’s shoot will be completed. Shah Rukh will return to India and work on the final schedule of Atlee’s next. As a result, if all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan would complete all 3 films – Pathaan, Atlee’s next, and Rajkumar Hirani’s next – in 2022.”

Pathaan has been scheduled for a release on January 25, 2023. It now remains to be seen whether the other two films also make it to the cinemas in 2023 or one of them or both decide to arrive on the big screen in 2024.

Also Read: “Pathaan has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle”- Director Siddharth Anand reacts to release date announcement of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.