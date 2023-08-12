comscore
Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser of romantic track ‘Chaleya’ from Jawan; song to release on August 14, watch

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan is slated to release on September 7.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Finally, the time has come to witness the original king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, in a romantic track. SRK has unveiled the teaser for 'Chaleya,' a romantic number from the movie Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara for the very first time.

After the energetic celebratory number 'Zinda Banda,' the makers are all set to present a gentle romantic song to the audience. The song 'Chaleya' is scheduled for release on August 14th.

Recently, during the #AskSRK session, the superstar mentioned that 'Chaleya' is his favourite song from the film – romantic, sweet, and gentle. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of SRK's captivating romance on screen.

Jawan is a presentation by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment files FIR over Jawan leaked clips: Report

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

