Last Updated 13.08.2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Akshay Kumar expresses disappointment as OMG 2 gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC: “This is the first adult film which is made for teenagers”

Akshay Kumar visited one of the theatres in Mumbai to surprise the audience who were there to watch OMG 2.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has released in theatres. The film revolves around a common man, played by Pankaj Tripathi, who essays the role of a father seeking justice for his son. Akshay Kumar’s character of messenger of God guides him through difficult times, playing a pivotal role in the film as his mentor. However, the film received an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) which disappointed the cast, including Akshay, who is also the film's producer.

Following the film's release, Akshay Kumar visited one of the theatres in Mumbai to surprise the audience who were there to watch OMG 2. A video went viral on Reddit in which he also expressed his disappointment over the ‘A’ certificate by CBFC. While interacting with the audience, he said, “Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai joh teenagers ke liye bani hai (The funny thing is that this is the first adult film which is made for teenagers).”

OMG 2 is the sequel to Umesh Shukla-directed hit film OMG! Oh My God, which had released in 2012. The film hit the screens on August 11 and it also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Raj Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Aarush Varma, Arun Govil, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

