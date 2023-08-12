The film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will officially arrive in cinemas on December 7, 2023!

Dharmendra to play grandfather to Shahid Kapoor in upcoming movie with Kriti Sanon: Report

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is garnering praise for his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is set to play grandfather to another popular actor. In Karan Johar's directorial, he plays Ranveer Singh’s character Rocky Randhawa’s grandfather and audiences loved him. Now, as per a report in The Times of India, he will essay a similar role and play Shahid Kapoor’s grandfather in his upcoming next with Kriti Sanon.

The film is being tagged as an impossible love story. It is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah. It is yet to receive a title. However, the film is set for December 2023 release.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra has also signed an untitled next which will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

