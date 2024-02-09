He is poised to engage in a conversation titled "The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan."

At the prestigious World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is poised to engage in a conversation titled ‘The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan.’ In this exclusive 15-minute session, Khan will delve into the journey of his rise to stardom, offering profound insights. It will be Khan’s first time at the summit. Over the last few years, SRK has restricted his interactions with media and has only made a very few appearances, directly interacting with his audience.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, several prominent names will be in attendance at the summit including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Qatari Emir His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Tahni, and Turkey's PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It will be a selected invite event which is taking place in Dubai on February 14.

In January 2024, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured as the Indian of the Year 2023, acknowledging his stellar contributions to cinema with blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan, along with the success of Dunki. In a poignant 10-minute speech in New Delhi, Khan shared insights into his journey over the last few years, reflecting on both triumphs and challenges. In his closing words, he graciously recognized his devoted fans and followers, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support that transformed his recent films into unprecedented box office hits.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project but speculations are that he is working with Sujoy Ghosh for Red Chillies Entertainment’s next King, starring alongside Suhana Khan.

