For the same, choreographer Bosco Martis had done rigorous training with the cast; costume fittings were done in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with the leading ladies of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F, recently wrapped the extensive Jordan schedule of the film. The makers ensured that the four-song sequences were shot in the best way possible. For the same, choreographer Bosco Martis had done rigorous training with the cast; costume fittings were done in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F shoot four songs in 12 days across Jordan for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Speaking to Midday about the hectic schedule in Jordan, producer Jackky Bhagnani said that the Royal Film Commission of Jordan provided much support for the seamless shoot. He revealed, “The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track was filmed in Jerash, an ancient city with a beautifully preserved Roman theatre. One romantic song was shot in the modern city of Amman. We also set a [party] song at a stunning man-made white sand beach.”

He added, “All aspects, from costumes to fittings to props, were organised in advance, within a span of 15 to 20 days. To ensure precision, Bosco even conducted a reference shoot in a Mumbai studio, to make sure he knew exactly what he wanted for the final product.”

Sonakshi Sinha was also in Jordan and will reportedly make an appearance in one of the songs. A source told the publication, “A top Bollywood leading lady features as a surprise element in the pool party number. It sees the four lead actors in swimwear, shaking a leg to the catchy beats. ‘Wallah Habibi’, a romantic track, was the last to be filmed in the deserts of Wadi Rum and sees the cast and over 100 background dancers in Arabic costumes and accessories.”

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is all set to release on Eid 2024 in April.

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.