Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2021 | 9:47 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham likely to kick off action packed schedule of Pathan in Dubai in February

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last year, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that Shah Rukh Khan was back on a film set after almost two years. He had begun shooting for War director Siddharth Anand's out and out action film titled Pathan. The film is included in YRF’s 50 years slate. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are a part of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham likely to kick off action packed schedule of Pathan in Dubai in February

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were working throughout this month and have reportedly completed the second schedule as well. Director Siddharth Anand has no time to rest as he will fly to Dubai to join the 10-member team for recee. According to a daily, the team will spend 25 days scouting locations before they reportedly kick off shooting in February.

The plan is to shoot stylized action sequences. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of the head of the department. While they filmed emotional scenes during the course of two schedules at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, they plan to shoot elaborate chase sequences between John and Shah Rukh Khan in Abu Dhabi.

According to the report, the recee began at the UAE capital followed by their visit to Liwa Oasis and Ferrari World. They also plan to visit Business Bay and planning a sequence at the architectural landmark, Meydan Bridge.

In November 2020, some photos were leaked of Shah Rukh Khan sporting long hair as he began shooting for the film. It seems like he will sport an edgier look since he plays an agent, a man on a mission.

With Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance on the screen almost three years after his last release, Zero which was directed by Aanand L Rai.

ALSO READ: Massive fight on the sets of Siddharth Anand's Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone; director gets slapped by an assistant

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan to start shooting for Tiger 3…

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to kick off…

Motion capture of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan…

Tusshar Kapoor announces his next titled…

Lifestyle brand Chumbak ropes in Sara Ali…

Om Raut to start test shoot of Prabhas-Saif…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification