Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.01.2021 | 11:34 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Massive fight on the sets of Siddharth Anand’s Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone; director gets slapped by an assistant

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Temperatures are soaring really high on the sets of Siddharth Anand's Pathan. And no, it's not because of the star power involved. A recent incident from the sets left everyone shocked! We hear that Siddharth Anand got into a nasty fight with one of the assistants and it ended up in a major brawl that literally stalled shoot for a day.

Massive fight on the sets of Siddharth Anand's Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone; director gets slapped by an assistant

A source shares, "Siddharth is known for having a certain temperament on the sets. Given that he's the captain of the ship, he didn't like how a particular assistant was behaving during work. He also wanted all phones to be kept away but the assistant didn't pay heed to any of his requests. He followed the behaviour for some time and then confronted him. That led to a big argument but people thought it was just that. Shooting resumed post that break."

Everything was going well, till another major fight ensued. "The assistant kept abusing Siddharth and bad-mouthing him to other workers on the set. This reached Siddharth and he was furious. He went out and literally slapped the guy who in turn slapped him back. There was huge chaos on the sets and shooting had to be stalled for the day," added our little birdie. And last we heard, the team headed for shoot the immediate next day at YRF, and the assistant was fired from the job. Ouch!

Also Read: Pathan: Vishal-Shekhar to be the music composers for the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to kick off…

Motion capture of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan…

Tusshar Kapoor announces his next titled…

Lifestyle brand Chumbak ropes in Sara Ali…

Om Raut to start test shoot of Prabhas-Saif…

Media trial impacts probe: Bombay HC on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification