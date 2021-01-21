Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding news has been quite the highlight of this week and his fans are pretty excited to see Varun wed his childhood sweetheart. As per the reports, the wedding festivities are to begin on January 22, and the families will be travelling by road to Alibaug for the function. Following the footsteps of his Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan has not yet announced the news of his wedding with Natasha Dalal.

As per the reports, they will be tying the knot at the plush Mansion House which happens to be the exclusive property of 25 rooms in the resort. A 10-minute drive away from Alibaug Jetty, the wedding functions will be no less than a royal wedding. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding planners will be taking charge of this big Bollywood wedding as well. With 200 guests at the venue, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were to tie the knot in Vietnam in 2020 but things were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The wedding guest list includes the likes of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and more.

