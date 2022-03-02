comscore

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham announce Pathaan with power-packed teaser, releasing on January 25, 2023

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Given the decibel level that Shah, Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has, it has definitely become the most awaited film to hit the box office post-pandemic! Yash Raj Films today revealed the release date of this high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, to be Wednesday, January 25, 2023 (Republic Day Week) through a specially shot date announcement video that has no film footage whatsoever!

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham announce Pathaan with power-packed teaser, releasing on January 25, 2023

The video, which is breaking the internet today, teases a glimpse of SRK’s much-discussed Pathaan look, adding to the thirst of his fans wanting to see his new avatar. The announcement video has been directed by Siddharth himself. "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter along with the video.

Pathaan, the action spectacle, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!

ALSO READ: 28 Years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa EXCLUSIVE: “Shah Rukh Khan fans ABUSED the hell out of me! They complained, ‘Saala, isko kyun mil gayi ladki’” – Deepak Tijori

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

