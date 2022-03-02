March 2, 2022, will go down in history as this was the day when Yash Raj Films (YRF) finally announced one of their most awaited films, Pathaan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the announcement of this film was done in a grand fashion and it immediately went viral. After all, this was a film that went on floors in November 2020 and the formal announcement of the film was not done for such a long time. As a result, when YRF finally acknowledged it, it led to madness all over.

YRF also unveiled the release date of the film – January 25, 2023. In other words, Pathaan would release in cinemas on Republic Day. Interestingly, two more films are also scheduled for release on this day. Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is an aerial action entertainer and it was the first film to grab the slot of Republic Day 2023. A few days ago, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announced that they are producing a film called Tehran. It stars John Abraham and it’ll be out in cinemas on Republic Day next year.

What’s very interesting is that Fighter stars Deepika Padukone while Tehran features John Abraham in a lead role. Hence, it’ll be a case of Deepika Padukone vs Deepika Padukone and John Abraham vs John Abraham if all three films would be out on the same day. And that’s not all. Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand, who is also the director of Pathaan! Hence, it’ll be a rare case of a director’s two films releasing simultaneously!

However, the trade and industry insiders are of the opinion that such a three-way clash is unlikely. A trade expert said, “Both Pathaan and Fighter are big-screen entertainers. It was anyway unlikely that both would be out on the same day. And considering that the actress and directors in both the films are the same, the clash of the two films is very, very remote.”

