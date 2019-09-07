Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.09.2019 | 5:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make a female-centric film with Alia Bhatt after shelving Inshallah?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The fans were eagerly waiting for the reunion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Inshallah. The film would have marked the reunion of the actor-director duo. It was also Alia Bhatt‘s first film with Bhansali. While it was earlier announced that the highly anticipated film will be an Eid 2020 release, the film was finally shelved after a tiff between the Salman and Bhansali. Salman has promised to arrive on Eid with another film, Bhansali is also working on something.

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make a female-centric film with Alia Bhatt after shelving Inshallah?

Amid this, Alia Bhatt has maintained a stoic silence. It was a dream for the actress to work with Bhansali but it all came to a standstill. Now, it seems like Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on a project which might feature Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Instead of Inshallah, it will be a female-centric film. According to the source, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has promised Alia Bhatt to make a female-centric film after the shelving of Inshallah. The film will be based on a true-life story of a character from the Mumbai slums who makes it big in the world. Bhansali narrated concept to Alia and she liked it. As of now, the filmmaker is working on a detailed screenplay. Hopefully, they will announce the project soon.”

Alia Bhatt had allotted majority of her dates to Inshallah. Since the project has been shelved, it seems like a new film is in works for the actress. Meanwhile, she has a couple of films in the pipeline including Brahmastra, Takht and Arunima Sinha biopic.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is the portrait of dignity in Salman Khan – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah crisis

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan’s next will be WANTED…

Alia Bhatt gets nominated for Most Inspiring…

Alia Bhatt is the portrait of dignity in…

Will Alia Bhatt be billed as a ‘Guest Star’…

Anil Kapoor - Jackie Shroff are back…

What will it be for Salman Khan on Eid 2020,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification