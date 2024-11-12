Mumbai Police arrested Chhattisgarh lawyer Faizan Khan on Tuesday following a death threat and extortion message against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, the Bandra police station, after receiving the threat last week, traced the call to Faizan’s number. Upon questioning, Khan claimed his phone had been lost on November 2, suggesting a possible conspiracy to implicate him in the incident.

Faizan Khan Requests Virtual Testimony Citing Safety Concerns

Khan expressed concerns for his safety, requesting that his statement be recorded virtually due to the alleged threats he received. Although he initially agreed to travel to Mumbai for questioning on November 14, he wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner highlighting his apprehensions.

Khan previously filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan, accusing the actor of promoting religious discord. He cited a scene from the 1993 film Anjaam, in which the actor’s character is portrayed in a manner that Khan claimed offends the religious beliefs of the Bishnoi community, who are known for their dedication to wildlife protection, particularly deer. Faizan suggested that his critical stance toward Shah Rukh Khan, including comments in a YouTube video linking the actor to alleged terror activities, may have led to his current situation.

A Rising Trend of Threats Against Bollywood Stars

This incident involving Faizan Khan adds to a series of threats against Bollywood stars. In recent months, Salman Khan also received death threats, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Last October, Shah Rukh Khan faced similar threats, which prompted the government to grant him Y+ security.

The police are continuing their investigation into Faizan Khan’s claims of innocence, his allegations against Shah Rukh Khan, and the origin of the threat call.

