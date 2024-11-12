This exciting news was announced by Dharma Productions on their social media on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Bollywood movie Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to reignite its magic on the big screen with a theatrical re-release from November 15 onwards. This exciting news was announced by Dharma Productions on their social media on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The caption for the post read, "'Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai', hone wala ab kamaal hai! #KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on November 15th at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies!" This announcement has sent a wave of nostalgia and excitement through social media, with fans expressing their eagerness to revisit this timeless love story.

‘Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai’, hone wala ab kamaal hai! ????????#KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies! pic.twitter.com/yWlyOrZZnP — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 12, 2024

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho tells the unforgettable story of Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill man who sets out to bring together his neighbour Naina Catherine Kapur (Preity Zinta) with Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan). The film beautifully captures the complexities of love, friendship, and sacrifice, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

Released in November 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho had the captivating music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. This re-release comes amidst a growing trend of Bollywood classics returning to theatres. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's another iconic film, Veer-Zaara, was successfully re-released, attracting large audiences and proving the enduring appeal of these timeless stories.

