One of the greatest moments of Hindi cinema was seen in Pathaan (2023) when Salman Khan aka Tiger comes to save the protagonist played by Shah Rukh Khan in the second half. That’s not all. In the end credit scene, Pathaan and Tiger appear together and they decide to let the young blood take over. However, they realize that there’s no one who could take their place. This is when Pathaan says, “Desh ka sawaal hai, baccho pe nahin chod sakte”. Both play spies and they are speaking about the younger secret agents but it was also a subtle way of the two Khans stating that they are irreplaceable. Now the third Khan, Aamir Khan, has reacted to this much-loved scene.

Aamir Khan REACTS to Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s end-credit scene in Pathaan: “All the young actors must have got really upset”

In an interview with Anupama Chopra on The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir was asked about this sequence. He said, “I found the scene really funny. I have not seen the film but I have seen that scene because you get clips nowadays on Instagram. Hence, I ended up seeing that scene. It’s quite funny.”

When Anupama described the whole scene to him, he laughed and quipped, “I think all the young actors must have got really upset. And you can’t even get too upset with Shah Rukh and Salman. Kya kar sakte hai(laughs).”

Aamir Khan was asked about how he along with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been the top actors and what is the way forward for them. Aamir clarified, “First of all, I have to say that it’s not just Salman, Shah Rukh and I who have lasted 35 years. There’s Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Mr Amitabh Bachchan and many actors who have been with us.”

He then said, “If anyone has figured out what stardom is and how it's achieved, then you tell me because I don’t know. Why have I become a star and not somebody else, I have no idea. If you tell me to do it all over again, I won’t know how to do it again.”

He added, “With the internet coming in and with social media becoming a part of our lives, I think these factors will affect stardom. Earlier, stars were those whom you couldn’t reach. But now they are available quite easily. So the bunch of us who became stars before social media and the internet came in had a slight advantage I feel. For a new person coming in, he should stay away from the public.”

After giving some thought, Aamir Khan also noted, “The yardstick I have used for stardom is how many seats do you feel. If you are able to fill cinemas, then you are a star. Otherwise, I may love you but I may not come and see your film. People who cannot fill seats are perhaps also stars but as a producer, if I am signing a star, I expect him to fill seats. Otherwise, why am I taking him?”

