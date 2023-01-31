At the press meet, SRK hinted at the film’s sequel and Siddharth Anand too hoped for it.

It’s been 7 days since Pathaan released in theatres. The team of film is processing the massive success of the film. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the movie also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film has crossed the mark of Rs. 300 crore at the box office in India breaking several box office records. To celebrate the success of the film, Yash Raj Films organized a special press conference with the three stars and the director on Monday evening. At the press meet, SRK hinted at the film’s sequel and Siddharth Anand too hoped for it.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan a ‘big experience’, hints at the sequel days after the film’s release: ‘It will be my honour’

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Working in Pathaan was such a big experience and I am quite serious today. The love and success of the film have brought happiness to my family, friends, and all those close to me after a long time. So if you ask me, then I am quite happy about the opportunity given to me. And Inshallah, whenever Siddharth wants to do Pathaan 2, I am in.”

SRK quipped further and said, “I am ready to grow my hair till hips this time for the sequel. I will try my best to give my all for Pathaan 2. It will be my honour.”

Siddharth said, "Just like every filmmaker, I also had a wish list to once work with Shah Rukh Khan. I think you have to earn a Shah Rukh Khan film, I think it was my journey which I completed and that is when I got a gift to direct Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan aayi hai, hit hui hai. Uske baad kya banayege (Pathaan has been released, and it has been a hit. What will we make after that?" While fans chanted Pathaan 2, Siddharth with a wide smile on his face, said, "Inshallah (God willing)".

The film is currently running in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. The film marked the cameo of Salman Khan as Tiger and the mention of Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will now resume the shoot for Atlee Kumar's Jawan on February 1, 2023. The film is scheduled for June 2023 release. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki set for December release.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.