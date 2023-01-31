The powerhouse producer duo Rhea Kapoor & Ektaa Kapoor took the Internet by storm by pulling the ultimate casting coup for their upcoming madcap comedy, The Crew! Starring the celebrated trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, this comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry is one of the most awaited films of this year.

But the excitement doesn't stop there - the makers have just announced the addition of none other than the dynamic actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh to the exciting cast! After becoming a global sensation with his blockbuster music, Diljit has left a massively indelible mark with his celebrated acting performances in both Punjabi cinema and Bollywood. And now, he's joining forces with this sassy trio to take us on a rollercoaster ride of laughter with The Crew.

Producer Rhea Kapoor, AKFCN Production, gushed about the new addition, "We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. The Crew has always had a special destiny; it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience," she said.

The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited & Anil Kapoor Productions, The Crew is set to go on floors from the end of March 2023. Mark your calendars and brace yourself for one of the most highly anticipated comedies of the year!

