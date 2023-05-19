It seems like the cruise drug bust case of 2021 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which left superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in jail for 28 days is still very much in the spotlight. After Junior Khan was bailed and the charges against him were dropped, the case officer Sameer Wankhede has been in the news. The former NCB officer, who led the drugs bust case and has been accused of attempting to allegedly extort a whopping Rs. 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, produced the conversations on WhatsApp that he allegedly had with SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan allegedly begged former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede to not implicate Aryan in drugs bust case in leaked WhatsApp chats: “His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people”

Now, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Wankhede of allegedly extorting money from Shah Rukh Khan. Wankhede has filed a petition in court in response to the case against him and submitted a series of chats which he allegedly exchanged with a person named "Shahrukh Khan". As per a report by India Today TV, they have accessed the alleged WhatsApp chats between Wankhede and SRK in which the superstar begs to let go off Aryan Khan and not implicate him in a case that will leave him broken. The first part of the text reads, "Get your guys to go slow for Gods sake. I swear I will stand by you at all times to come and assist you with what all you are trying to achieve good. It's a man's promise and you know me enough to know I am good for it. I beg you to please have mercy in me and my family. We are a simple set of people and my son has been a bit wayward, but he doesn't deserve being in a jail like a hardened criminal. You also know that. Please have a heart man, please I beg you."

The next part reads, "I beg you man, please don't let him be in that jail. He will break as a human being. His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people. You promised you will reform my child not put him in a place where he may come out completely battered and broken."

"If in any way without losing your integrity as an officer of law, you can help with whatever manner possible please. I will always be indebted. I don't know the technicalities but if the department in charge feels all is ok and to your satisfaction. If then your authority furnishes a ' short reply ' with whatever conditions your team may have. I promise you whatever cooperation you would need from him will be done to the best of his abilities. Just please consider this request favourably it will be a huge favour because the family just wants him home, and not get stamped with having been a convict in a notorious prison. It will really help with his future and that's why I am making this, beyond reasonable request as a father. I hope you consider it please, for his sake," the text continues.

He adds, "Please tell them to go easy man and let me get my son home. Please. There is nothing more I can say or do but beg you. You have noticed my behaviour through all this. You know I would never stand by anything against what you are doing. I believed it when you said you are thinking of Aryan as your own and want to make him a better person. I haven't done anything to not help my son get that reformation. I haven't been in press. I haven't made a statement. I have just believed in your goodness. Please please don't let me down as a father."

"As a good man, why would you subject him to this for some selfish people doing what they are doing. I promise you I will go to them and beg them to not say another word in front of you. Will use everything in my power to make sure they listen and retract whatever they have said. I promise you I will do all of it and won't shirk away from begging them to stop. But please send my son home. You also know in your heart it's been a bit too harsh for him by now. Please please I beg you as a father," the text concludes.

In an earlier report in 2021, a witness of the NCB named Prabhakar Raghoji Sail recalled a call that was made by other witnesses KP Gosavi and Sanvile D’Souza to Shah Rukh Khan, demanding Rs. 25 crores from the superstar after the NCB authorities arrested Aryan Khan in the case. In the report, Sail had also asserted that after much deliberation, they had settled to Rs. 18 crores, followed by which the amount was to be distributed among NCB officers. He had said to Indian Express, “Out of the total Rs. 18 crores, Rs. 8 crore was meant for Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede while the balance amount was to be shared among them.”

As per recent reports, the CBI officers claim that the NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s recent expenditure on foreign trips and luxurious purchases have ‘not been clearly justified’ when compared to his ‘declared income’. These reports suggest that Wankhede has once again been accused of corruption and bribery over his failure to submit an explanation regarding his recent over-the-top expenses. Although Sail passed away last year due to heart failure, the same allegations have been placed by the CBI officers after their raids at Wankhede’s residence.

Along with Sameer Wankhede, Vishwa Vijay Singh, and Ashish Ranjan too have been accused in the case along with KP Gosavi and Sanvile D’Souza for allegedly threatening the Khan family and using the Aryan Khan arrest case to extort a lumpsum from the wealthy film producer-entrepreneurs. The CBI has accused Gosavi of being given the privileges of accompanying the accused, coming to the NCB office even after the raid etc. because of which he even took selfies with Aryan Khan that went viral across platforms and even recorded his voice. The CBI observed that these privileges are never offered to independent witnesses. As per current reports, the CBI claims that Wankhede had given permission to Vishwa Singh for letting Gosavi handle the accused.

