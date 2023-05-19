After Salman Khan, now the Pathaan star has been onboarded as the new face ahead of the launch of the RealMe 11 Pro series in India.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has now become the new brand ambassador for the mobile phone brand, RealMe. After Salman Khan, now the Pathaan star has been onboarded as the new face ahead of the launch of the RealMe 11 Pro series in India.

Shah Rukh Khan becomes new brand ambassador for RealMe

The news was confirmed by leaked photos from the sets of the TVC shoot where the actor was filming the campaign. It is being reported that the actor will be shooting for the new pro series campaign. The Realme 11 Pro series will offer a new range of phones, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan. The film’s collections crossed Rs. 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. It was released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham while it was directed by Siddharth Anand.

He will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan on September 7, 2023. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika is making a cameo in the film. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It will release on the big screen on December 22, 2023. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role along with Satish Shah and Boman Irani.

