Readers would recall the testing times for the Khan family when the eldest born of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan was arrested during a drug raid in a Mumbai cruise. After a massive battle, the young star kid was given by a clean chit by the court but not before throwing major accusations against Khan and his family. However, recently it seems that after an NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) officer involved in the case got dismissed, allegations against Sameer Wankhede, who led the drug raid operation, continue as now he has once again been accused of taking bribe worth Rs. 25 crores, and this time it is by the CBI.

Shah Rukh Khan was charged Rs. 25 crores as fine in the Aryan Khan drugs case, alleges CBI officer

In an earlier report in 2021, a witness of the NCB named Prabhakar Raghoji Sail recalled a call that was made by other witnesses KP Gosavi and Sanvile D’Souza to Shah Rukh Khan, demanding Rs. 25 crores from the superstar after the NCB authorities arrested Aryan Khan in the case. In the report, Sail had also asserted that after much deliberation, they had settled to Rs. 18 crores, followed by which the amount was to be distributed among NCB officers. He had said to Indian Express, “Out of the total Rs. 18 crores, Rs. 8 crore was meant for Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede while the balance amount was to be shared among them.”

As per recent reports, the CBI officers claim that the NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s recent expenditure on foreign trips and luxurious purchases have ‘not been clearly justified’ when compared to his ‘declared income’. These reports suggest that Wankhede has once again been accused of corruption and bribery over his failure to submit an explanation regarding his recent over-the-top expenses. Although Sail passed away last year due to heart failure, the same allegations have been placed by the CBI officers after their raids at Wankhede’s residence.

Along with Sameer Wankhede, Vishwa Vijay Singh, Ashish Ranjan too have been accused in the case along with KP Gosavi and Sanvile D’Souza for allegedly threatening the Khan family and using the Aryan Khan arrest case to extort a lumpsome from the wealthy film producer-entrepreneurs. The CBI has accused Gosavi of being given the privileges of accompanying the accused, coming to the NCB office even after the raid etc. because of which he even took selfies with Aryan Khan that went viral across platforms and even recorded his voice. The CBI observed that these privileges are never offered to independent witnesses. As per current reports, the CBI claims that Wankhede had given the permission Vishwa Singh for letting Gosavi handle the accused.

On the other hand, Wankhede continued to maintain his stand and called these allegations as ‘a punishment for being a patriot’. Whereas, earlier this month, Vishwa Vijay Singh, the superintendent of NCB was dismissed from his job over his involvement in another high-profile case.

