Roshni Rastogi will be essaying the character of Rekha who shares a special connection with Bindiya and Payal.

After shows like Mere Angne Mein and Siddhi Vinayak, Roshni Rastogi is all set to make her comeback to the small screen after four years with Colors' show Suhaagan in a pivotal role in this series. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, Suhaagan is a captivating family drama, and Roshni Rastogi's inclusion has added a new layer of excitement among viewers. The show revolves around two talented child actors, Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj, who are essaying the lead roles.

Roshni Rastogi joins the cast of Colors’ show Suhaagan starring Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj

For the unversed Aakriti Sharma is known for her role in Star Plus' show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and essays the character of Bindiya in Suhaagan whereas Kurangi Nagraj plays the role of Payal. As for Roshni Rastogi, she will be essaying the character of Rekha, who is intricately connected to the lives of Bindiya and Payal. Her presence in the show is expected to bring a new dimension to the storyline.

Expressing her excitement about joining the cast of Suhaagan, Roshni said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Colors' new show Suhaagan. The script is engaging, and my character, Rekha, is quite intriguing. Working with such talented child actors like Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj is a pleasure. I hope the viewers will enjoy our performances and connect with the show's narrative."

Suhaagan is all set to captivate viewers with its engaging storyline and talented ensemble cast. The show chronicles the journey of Bindiya, a young orphan girl burdened with household chores by her extended family members, who want to usurp her inherited property. Bindiya is optimistic and thoughtful as an elder sister who takes care of her mischievous younger sister Payal, regardless of her circumstances.

Produced by Rashmi Sharma and conceptualized by Vivek Bahl, Suhaagan premiered on Colors on May 2 and currently airs on the channel from Monday to Sunday at 6:30 pm.

Also Read: Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj to headline COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Suhaagan’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.