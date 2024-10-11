This will be followed by a masterclass on October 19 in conversation with National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan, and will offer insights into Azmi’s journey.

The festival is honoured to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s outstanding journey and distinguished body of work with an Excellence in Cinema Award and a special screening of one of her most acclaimed films – Arth. Shabana Azmi has carved a unique niche through an illustrious career in parallel cinema, garnering accolades on global platforms while emerging as a pioneer in mainstream Indian cinema. A true trailblazer, she is among the first leading ladies to effortlessly balance the worlds of art-house and commercial cinema, showcasing the sheer power of her craft.

Shabana Azmi to be felicitated by MAMI with Excellence in Cinema Award on October 18

Charting an exceptional course, Azmi has portrayed a diverse array of characters, collaborating with some of the finest filmmakers, including Shyam Benegal, Mahesh Bhatt, Satyajit Ray, Goutam Ghose, Mrinal Sen, Basu Chatterjee, Sai Paranjpye, Saeed Akhtar Mirza, Shekhar Kapur, Tapan Sinha, Deepa Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mira Nair, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Karan Johar.

As a founding board member of MAMI, Azmi has played a pivotal role in enriching Mumbai’s cinematic culture, ensuring that exceptional films from around the world are accessible to audiences in Mumbai. Her commitment to fostering a diverse film community underscores her belief in the power of storytelling to transcend boundaries.

Festival Director, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said, “It is a privilege for MAMI to honour Shabana Azmi, an iconic actor, with the Excellence in Cinema Award this year. Her remarkable versatility and extraordinary body of work over 50 years, beginning with her award-winning debut in ‘Ankur’ in 1974, has enriched the fabric of Indian cinema with some of the most memorable women characters. MAMI had the distinct pleasure of honouring her in 1999 for her remarkable contributions over 25 years, and we are fortunate to continue witnessing her work and celebrate her golden jubilee.”

MAMI will present the Excellence in Cinema Award to Shabana Azmi on October 18. This will be followed by a masterclass on October 19 in conversation with National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan, and will offer insights into Azmi’s journey and experiences over five decades in the industry.

