South Korean group SEVENTEEN made their comeback on June 18 with their 8th mini-album 'Your Choice' along with the music video for the title track 'Ready To Love'. Now, the parent company of the group has put a halt to the promotions. According to their statement, one HYBE company staff and external staff tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18 and June 19. As a precautionary measure, the company has decided to postpone the promotions.

The statement read, " We announce that SEVENTEEN’s promotional activities for their eighth mini-album have been postponed. On June 15, SEVENTEEN was filming as part of their comeback preparations for their eighth mini-album. One HYBE staff member and one external staff member who were present at the event both tested positive for COVID-19, the first on June 18 and the second on June 19."

"On the evening of June 17, when the first confirmed case showed signs of symptoms, SEVENTEEN used self-testing kits to confirm they were negative for COVID-19. They underwent additional PCR testing as a pre-emptive measure and all received negative results on the morning of June 18. Currently, the artists have no symptoms such as fevers or difficulty breathing. All the staff who were present at the shoot on June 15 underwent pre-emptive testing through self-testing kits and subsequent PCR testing. Apart from the two who were already confirmed, they all tested negative. In addition, only the staff members who were confirmed as negative took part in events from June 18 onward. However, on June 19, the disease prevention authorities classified all those who were at the shoot on June 15 as close contacts of the confirmed cases, and ordered them to self-quarantine from June 19 to June 29," the statement further read.

The statement said that their music show appearances will be rescheduled. "Therefore, SEVENTEEN will postpone their planned activities such as the “Inkigayo” recording and the online fan sign event that had been planned for June 20. Details about SEVENTEEN’s rescheduled activities will be revealed after the artists finish their self-quarantine. We ask for the understanding of fans who had waited a long time for the comeback, as well as the media and broadcasting station staff. The agency will continue to follow the directions and guidelines from the disease prevention authorities, with our artists’ and staff’s health as our highest priority," the statement concluded.

Earlier, last week, ahead of the album release, it was revealed that the group's member The8 aka Xu Minghao will promote the album but keep his performances limited due to pain in his instep and ankle. The statement read, "We would like to provide the following information regarding SEVENTEEN member THE 8's participation in promotional activities for the 8th mini-album 'Your Choice'. During choreography practice, THE 8 experienced pain in his instep and ankle and visited the hospital for treatment and detailed examination. As a result, he was advised by medical personnel that, while his daily routines will not be affected, he should focus on treatment, get sufficient rest and minimize intense physical activities including choreography."

It further read, "Our company closely monitored THE 8's condition and treatment progress and discussed his participation in the promotional activities for 'Your Choice', and in consideration of the artist's strong wishes to take part in the activities, the decision was made for THE 8's participation in official promotions as long as undue strain can be avoided. As a result, THE 8 will take part in the 8th mini-album 'Your Choice' activities while minimizing his role in performances. We would like to apologize to all fans for causing concern over this issue, and we will place the utmost priority in assisting THE 8 in his treatment and recovery so that he can rejoin his fans in full health."

세븐틴 디에잇 미니 8집 활동 관련 안내 pic.twitter.com/DJ0aMhG2Qa — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) June 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the group's members Hoshi, The8, and Wonwoo and Mingyu released their solo work earlier in April. The South Korean group dropped their third Japanese single titled 'Not Alone' or 'ひとりじゃない' (Hitorijanai). The single pre-released on the music platforms on April 15, 2021, and the music video released on April 18, 2021.

