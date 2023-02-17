On the 1st anniversary of A Thursday, there is a buzz about the second film in the series.

Director Behzad Khambata’s A Thursday completes a year today. The film was released last year on this date on Disney+ Hotstar. It saw Yami Gautam play a gentle and loving nursery school teacher Naina Jaiswal. After going through the routine of lovingly teaching the students, one day, out of the blue, she takes 16 kids as hostages, which shocks everyone, including her husband Rohit (Karanvir Sharma). Naina puts forth certain demands, including a meet with India’s Prime Minister, played by Dimple Kapadia.

Sequel to Yami Gautam’s A Thursday in the works?

Without giving away the spoilers, A Thursday turns out to be a film with a bold and timely social message that got appreciated by the OTT audience.

On the film’s first anniversary, there is a buzz about a sequel to A Thursday being in the works. Although nobody associated with the film has confirmed the news, the rumours about the second film in the thriller with a social message are surely doing the rounds.

Last month, Yami spoke about A Thursday during an interview where she said, “Through cinema which is such a powerful medium, if you get a chance, if you get a script which in its own way is engaging you as an audience and at the same time talking to you just almost like one to one then they stand out and for me. That’s what happened when I read A Thursday when it came to me and it became more than just a film; more than just a role and it was one of the heaviest films for me.”

Produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey films, A Thursday also starred Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Kalyanee Mulay and Boloram Das.

Also Read: Yami Gautam opens up about A Thursday; says, “it became more than just a film”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.