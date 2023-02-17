Pathaan is slowly becoming a film that people will remember for years to come owing to its record-breaking success at the box office. The YRF action entertainer has managed to woo audiences back to theatres just like earlier days and it seems to have even put an end to the dull phase that Bollywood experienced in 2022. And now as a treat for fans to make the film such a raging success, the makers Yash Raj Films, have decided to reduce the ticket-prices yet again for the upcoming weekend.

Pathaan: YRF reduces ticket prices to Rs. 200 for the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film at major multiplex chains

Readers would recall that last week, the makers of Pathaan had reduced the fare to Rs. 110 to celebrate the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Now yet again, this weekend, the makers have decided to retain a fare of Rs. 200 at all multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, Cineplex and others who would like to extend their support for this new initiative. It seems that the makers want to express their gratitude towards the audience and celebrate the immense success of the film. The makers have also shared the details on their social media handles.

Talking about Pathaan, the action entertainer marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after four years. The film also featured him alongside one of his favourite leading ladies, Deepika Padukone, eight years after they came together for Happy New Year. The film also has John Abraham essaying the role of an antagonist along with Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Ekta Kaul, among others playing supporting characters.

Another interesting fact about the film is that it is a part of the ambitious spy universe, conceptualized by Aditya Chopra. Besides this spy film, the Salman Khan starrer Tiger franchise as well as the Hrithik Roshan starrer War will also be a part of this universe. And just like Salman’s cameo in Pathaan, SRK too is expected to do a special appearance as ‘Pathaan’ in the Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3.

