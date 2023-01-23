Akshay Kumar, who launched the trailer of Selfiee on Sunday, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark who cautioned BJP leaders to not make unnecessary comments on movies.

Akshay Kumar, who launched the trailer of Selfiee on Sunday, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark who cautioned BJP leaders to not make unnecessary comments on movies, and personalities. This came in after protests against Pathaan in multiple states. During the BJP National Executive meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi said last week, “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do."

At the trailer launch of Selfiee on Sunday, Akshay Kumar was asked about PM Modi's remarks. He said, “Positivity is always welcome. And if our Prime Minister is saying something like this. He is India’s biggest influencer. If he is saying something and if things change it’ll be great for the industry. And why not, things should change, because we go through so much."

“We make films, go to the censor board, get them passed and then someone says something and phir gadbad ho jati hai (it becomes messy). But now that he’s said it, I think it’ll be better for us,” Akshay added.

Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Directed by Good Newwz fame Raj Mehta, the film will hit the theatres on February 24.

