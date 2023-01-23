comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.01.2023 | 9:21 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Selfiee star Akshay Kumar lauds PM Narendra Modi asking party workers to not comment on films to grab headlines; says, “He is India’s biggest influencer”

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar, who launched the trailer of Selfiee on Sunday, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark who cautioned BJP leaders to not make unnecessary comments on movies.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Akshay Kumar, who launched the trailer of Selfiee on Sunday, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark who cautioned BJP leaders to not make unnecessary comments on movies, and personalities. This came in after protests against Pathaan in multiple states. During the BJP National Executive meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi said last week, “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do."

Selfiee star Akshay Kumar lauds PM Narendra Modi asking party workers to not comment on films to grab headlines; says, "He is India’s biggest influencer"

Selfiee star Akshay Kumar lauds PM Narendra Modi asking party workers to not comment on films to grab headlines; says, “He is India’s biggest influencer”

At the trailer launch of Selfiee on Sunday, Akshay Kumar was asked about PM Modi's remarks. He said, “Positivity is always welcome. And if our Prime Minister is saying something like this. He is India’s biggest influencer. If he is saying something and if things change it’ll be great for the industry. And why not, things should change, because we go through so much."

“We make films, go to the censor board, get them passed and then someone says something and phir gadbad ho jati hai (it becomes messy). But now that he’s said it, I think it’ll be better for us,” Akshay added.

Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Directed by Good Newwz fame Raj Mehta, the film will hit the theatres on February 24.

ALSO READ: Selfiee trailer out: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer is a humour and action-packed saga of superstar vs fan, watch

More Pages: Selfiee Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Selfiee trailer out: Akshay Kumar-Emraan…

Sasural Simar Ka stars Dipika Kakar and…

Kartik Aaryan confesses charging Rs 20…

Anurag Kashyap reacts to Abhay Deol calling…

Sushmita Sen gifts herself a swanky Mercedes…

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol to team up…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification