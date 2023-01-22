On January 22, the makers of Selfiee dropped the trailer of the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer.

After much anticipation, the makers of the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee finally dropped the trailer today. The action and humour-packed trailer of Selfiee is a tale of a hardcore fan and how an attempt to meet his favourite star turned his life upside down.

Selfiee trailer out: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer is a humour and action-packed saga of superstar vs fan, watch

The three-minute-thirty-three-second-long video starts with an RTO cop Om Prakash Aggarwal, played by Emraan Hashmi, introducing his favourite star Vijay Kumar, played by Akshay Kumar. In the trailer, we see Akshay Kumar narrating the struggles of being a superstar while Emraan has only one dream - clicking a selfie with Vijay Kumar along with his son. As he makes an attempt to meet the star, it backfires on him.

Besides Kumar and Hashmi, the trailer also catches glimpses of Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, and Mrunal Thakur, among others. Fans get to hear a bit of the remake of ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ as well.

Meanwhile, the synopsis of the forthcoming film reads, “Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar needs to obtain a new driving licence, from RTO officer, Om Prakash Agarwal, a diehard fan of Vijay. A misunderstanding leads to escalating into a feud which is played out in front of the entire country.”

Star Studios Presents Selfiee in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films, the action-entertainer is helmed by Raj Mehta. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 24, 2023. Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film, Driving License (2019).

