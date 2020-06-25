Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.06.2020 | 5:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Second filmmaker announces film based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life; will narrate the story of struggling actors 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, left the entire nation in a state of shock. While fans and friends are still coping with the loss, a few filmmakers have shown interest in making a film based on the life of the late actor. 

Second filmmaker announces film based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life; will narrate the story of struggling actors 

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra who has worked primarily in Bhojpuri films is the second director to announce a film based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life. Reportedly, he said that the film will be partially based on the Kai Po Che actor and will be titled Sushant. He said that the film is not a biopic, but will narrate the story of struggling actors who come to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams in Bollywood but are subsequently forced to take extreme steps due to harassment. 

Earlier, Shamik Maulik had announced that he will be making a film on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput's life, titled Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost

ALSO READ: Dream Girl director wrote Sushant Singh Rajput’s next project

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara…

Paresh Rawal urges everyone to call Police…

EXCLUSIVE: "I’m super excited that…

Amit Sadh says this is not the time for…

FWICE and CINTAA ask members to stall…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification