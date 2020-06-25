Sushant Singh Rajput had finished shooting for Mukesh Chhabra's directorial Dil Bechara way before the lockdown was announced. The film will now be released on Disney plus Hotstar on July 24.

Dil Bechara which also stars Sanjana Sanghi is the official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. Disney plus Hotstar took to their Instagram handle to announce the release of the film on their platform. Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote, "A story of love, hope, and endless memories.Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever.#DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers."



In memory of the late actor, the film will be accessible to everyone. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 in his Mumbai apartment, leaving the nation in shock.

