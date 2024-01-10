comscore
Screenplay of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram added to the Academy Library’s permanent core collection

Joram features Manoj Bajpayee, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe & Tannishtha Chatterjee. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has announced the acquisition of the screenplay of Joram for its esteemed Permanent Core Collection. This marks a significant recognition of the film's narrative and plot, firmly placing it among the cinematic treasures preserved for study in the library's reading room. Joram, a gripping survival thriller that took audiences on an unforgettable journey has now earned well-deserved critical acclaim - its compelling storyline and plot have captured the attention of the Academy Library.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are immensely proud that Joram has been selected for the Permanent Core Collection of the Academy Library. This recognition reflects the dedication and talent of our team at Zee Studios and the exceptional vision of writer-director Devashish Makhija. We are grateful for the love the film has received and its acknowledgment by the esteemed Academy Library."

Writer-director Devashish Makhija shared his thoughts on this honor, stating, "Creating Joram took endless passion and commitment from a small army of brilliant people. We are thrilled to see the film’s screenplay become a part of the Academy Library's Permanent Core Collection. This recognition from such a prestigious institution is rare, precious, and humbling. Our sincere thanks to the Academy."

Written and directed by Devashish Makhija, and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Anupama Bose & Makhijafilm, Joram features Manoj Bajpayee, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe & Tannishtha Chatterjee.

