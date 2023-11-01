The month of December is going to see multiple clashes. The first day of December will see Ranbir Kapoor’s mighty dark action thriller, Animal, clash with Vicky Kaushal’s period biopic, Sam Bahadur. This will be followed by Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas clashing with Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha on December 8. Finally, the epic collision will take place in the Christmas week, between Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar. And now, one more film has joined the list of films hitting cinemas in the last month of 2023.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Manoj Bajpayee-Joram will also be released on December 1. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Joram has got a great response at film festivals. The producers, Zee Studios, are very confident about the film, and believe that it can score when it releases in cinemas.”

The source continued, “Zee team is aware that they are releasing on the same day as Animal and Sam Bahadur. But they have planned the release smartly and are sure to get sufficient screens for a film of this kind. They also plan to smartly market the film so that it appeals to the target audience. Let’s not forget that in the past, Zee Studios has managed to succeed with several small-time films. In fact, the recent example is of 12th Fail which will be a sleeper hit of 2023. Its success has astonished the biggest of industry experts.”

Besides Manoj Bajpayee, Joram also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande. It is directed by Devashish Makhija of Ajji (2017) and Bhonsle (2020) fame. The film has been received with a lot of acclaim at film festivals like the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Sydney Film Festival, 28th Busan International Film Festival etc. It’ll be screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 on Thursday, November 2 and Friday, November 3.

