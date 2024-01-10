Sanam Puri, known for his heart-touching unplugged melodies, is set to marry his long-time girlfriend in a dreamy Nagaland wedding.

Love birds Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe are preparing to sing a soulful duet of forever! The charming singer and his long-term sweetheart will tie the knot on January 11, 2024, in a picturesque Nagaland setting, promising a blend of culture and intimacy. Their wedding promises to be a private affair, hosted at a family-owned estate in Nagaland, a place close to their hearts. Surrounded by family and close friends, the ceremony will celebrate their love with a beautiful fusion of Punjabi and Naga traditions.

Singer Sanam Puri to tie the knot with Zuchobeni Tungoe on January 11

Yes! You read it right! Saman himself confirmed the above during his interaction with Bombay Times. He said, “Our wedding theme is a captivating blend of cultures as the vibrancy of Punjabi traditions meets the unique customs of the Naga people. We hope to make this a beautiful amalgamation of differences, uniting in a harmonious display of love and commitment.”

Speaking of the rituals of the wedding, Puri explained, “We have taken the reins in designing and conceptualising our wedding. With a shared vision for this special day, we have tirelessly travelled and planned amidst our busy schedules to ensure every detail of our wedding.”

He continued and added, “The festivities, characteristic of Nagaland's cultural grandeur and the exuberance of Punjabi weddings, will take place on our private property. This event marks the first occasion where we will share this intimate space with our loved ones, adding a personal touch to our celebration.”

Also Read: A ticket to a good life, in just ₹6! Nagaland State Dear Lottery launches Mr. Paresh Rawal as its Brand Ambassador in a new TVC

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.