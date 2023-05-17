Rohit Shetty cop universe is the second biggest IP of Indian Cinema at this point of time after the YRF Spy Universe. The filmmaker has got some of the biggest names of Hindi Film Industry in his Cop Universe. The cop universe started back in the day with Singham played by Ajay Devgn, followed by Simmba with Ranveer Singh and finally, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

SCOOP: Vicky Kaushal to make an entry in Rohit Shetty cop universe with Singham Again

During the promotions of Cirkus, Rohit Shetty confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be the newest cop in his universe. And now, we have learnt that Rohit is planning to introduce URI actor, Vicky Kaushal as well as a cop. "Vicky Kaushal and Rohit Shetty are in talks for Singham Again for a while now and Rohit is chalking out a proper character for Vicky in Singham Again. His cop will be very different from Ranveer, who is an over-the-top character. Rohit wants to explore the heroic and macho side of Vicky in his cop universe," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Vicky and Rohit have been discussing a film for the last 3 years, much before pandemic, and it seems that the collaboration will finally happen this year with Singham Again. "Rohit is working on the script to carve a track for Vicky and is happy with the way things are moving ahead. An official paperwork shall happen once the script is locked. But Rohit is excited to work with an actor in a different space," the trade source told us further.

With this, Singham Again becomes the biggest ensemble film as the extended cast would comprise Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. Vicky would be the 6th major name to join the cast once things materialize. Also Read: Singham Again to release on Independence Day 2024, avoids clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

