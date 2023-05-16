The dynamics of relationships within the entertainment industry often capture public attention, and one such instance was the romantic involvement between actor Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut during the filming of Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2008. However, their love story took a tumultuous turn, leading to an acrimonious breakup. Post their split, Adhyayan's father, renowned actor Shekhar Suman, found himself caught in the middle of the storm as he publicly criticised Kangana on social media.

EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman opens up about Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut’s Past; says, “Society loves drama”

Recently, Shekhar Suman revisited that time during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, where he stated that he was never ‘against’ their relationship. He also revealed that he was well aware of the intricacies of Adhyayan's relationship with Kangana, but he intentionally opted to step back and allow his son to “fight his own battles.”

The veteran actor asserted, “I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can never be that dad who would go and tell the other person, ‘tumne mere bachche ke saath..(why did you wrong my child)’. I think he is man enough and can fight his battles.”

The Chor Machaaye Shor actor further added, “I am never against any relationship. I was not against his relationship with Kangana. I think it’s a phase in life; sometimes you succeed in your first relationship, and sometimes you fail. Nobody wants that they fail in their first relationship. But society loves drama. People would have wanted Kangana and Adhyayan's relationship to end. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness.”

As the conversation progressed, the Utsav actor expressed that neither Adhyayan nor Kangana should be blamed for the situation they found themselves in. He attributed their relationship's unfortunate turn to circumstances that led to unintended events. Shekhar emphasised the importance of ending things on a positive note.

Furthermore, he added that if Adhyayan unintentionally made any inappropriate remarks, he extended his apologies.

Also Read: Shekhar Suman gifts wife a swanky BMWi7 worth Rs. 2.4 cr on their wedding anniversary; says, “My family should always have the best”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.