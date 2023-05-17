Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs. Roshan took Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fans by shock when she accused the producers of the Sony SAB show of mental and sexual harassment. Followed by that, another popular actor of the show, Mandar Chandwadkar, who essays the character of Mr. Bhide, denied these allegations and accused Mistry of lying. An upset actress recently revealed that she is disappointed in her best friend as he even attempted to convince her to not take action against the producers.

In an interview with ETimes, Jennifer Mistry said, “I know the production team will not speak in my favour, they will obviously support the production house. But my best friend from the show, Mandar Chandwadkar, I am disappointed with him. I've shared birthday posts for him every year on social media. He has been a close friend and I am surprised that he's saying that I don't know why Jennifer is saying all this and Taarak set is not male chauvinist. Firstly, he himself is a male, so he will never admit it. He knows every single thing that I am saying and he knows it is right. He knows point-to-point what all is happening in our life, especially mine. Sonalika Joshi, Ambika Rajankar and Mandar we are close friends. He knows each and every word of mine.”

She further went on to recall how he was the first person to call her when she sent the complaint draft to the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. “When I sent a draft of the complaint to Sohil Ramani on his WhatsApp on April 4, Mandar was the first person to call me. He called me 6 times till the next morning and sent me messages. He told me I got to know from Sohil that you are planning to file a sexual harassment case against them, why are you doing this? I asked him to stay out of it. I told him if you can't stand for me or speak the truth, stay out of it. If you can't stand with me then don't lie. I am ready to fight and stand alone. I told him categorically that don't stop me from what I am doing. He asked me to think about the show and I told him that my best wishes are with the show. I told him I am because of the show and I'm grateful for it. Gratitude is on one side and fact is on another,” she added.

She also maintained that she wouldn’t have taken his name had he not accused her of lying.

“I had no interest or intention to take Mandar's name. He spoke against me and that's why I'm taking his name. Mandar has called me every five days to ask what's happening. Then why were you calling in the past few months? You knew all the developments and you never denied them. I told him during the conversation that you are aware of what happened in Singapore with me. Aren't you? He heard everything on the phone and in affirmation. Then why was he hearing the conversation? Why didn't he say then Jennifer you are lying? My other two colleagues also knew about the situation, but I don't want to take their names," she concluded.

