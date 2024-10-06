The plot revolves around two emotionally wounded individuals who cross paths by chance and find solace in each other's company.

Fawad Khan's much-awaited return to the Indian film industry is finally upon us. After a hiatus of nearly eight years, the Pakistani heartthrob is set to grace the silver screen with his charm and talent. Joining forces with the stunning Vaani Kapoor, Khan will embark on a romantic journey in a London-based comedy. The film, tentatively titled Abir Gulal, is a production by Vivek Agrawal, known for his involvement in critically acclaimed films like Queen, Udta Punjab, Super 30 and Netflix’s first series in India, Sacred Games which became a global blockbuster on the platform. The project is set to be shot entirely in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone for the production house Eastwood Studios, founded by Agrawal and Devang Dholakia.

As per a Mid-Day report, the plot revolves around two emotionally wounded individuals who cross paths by chance and find solace in each other's company. As their bond deepens, love blossoms unexpectedly. “The movie is about a London-based chef [Khan] and a simple, traditional girl from India [Kapoor], who has come to visit the city. The cast and crew will shoot across the city until November 10. Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra will join the unit in London. After that, Fawad will return to Pakistan, while the team will resume the shoot in Mumbai for a week. The principal shoot and songs are being shot in London,” said the source.XKhan's last appearance in Bollywood was in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about his next project, Fawad Khan offered a playful smile but remained tight-lipped. He said, “Baatein ho rahi hoti hain. Again, kuch concrete hoga toh main zaroor aapko bataunga, aapke saath share karunga. Kis tarah main chhupa sakta hoon?”

Details surrounding the film remain under wraps. However, sources close to the project have confirmed that filming will kick off in September in the picturesque city of London. Bollywood Hungama reported that this international project, entirely shot in the UK, marks the debut collaboration for Eastwood Studios, a film company founded by industry veterans Vivek B. Agrawal (formerly of Reliance/Phantom) and Devang Dholakia.

This rom-com tells the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other unintentionally… falling in love is an eventual byproduct of their electric connection. “Vaani Kapoor has been a part of big films, and she was the perfect choice for this project, given how she has protected herself from being over-exposed. The makers wanted an incredibly fresh casting where Fawad falls in love with a gorgeous Indian girl and Vaani fit right in,” informed the source.

Fawad Khan was last seen in Pakistan’s highest-grossing blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt, Money Back Guarantee and the international series Ms. Marvel.

On the work front, Fawad Khan has several projects in the pipeline. Starting with ZEE5 and Zindagi’s Barzakh, which released on July 19 globally. This will be followed by Shandur, apparently set for the SonyLIV platform. He also has Pakistan’s first Netflix project Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The actor also is producing and starring in Neelofar with Mahira Khan.

